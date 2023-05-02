Tucker Carlson Makes Weird Sex Comments in New Leaked Video

The drip-drip-drip of revelations about Tucker Carlson’s questionable conduct at Fox News continued on Tuesday, with Media Matters publishing leaked, behind-the-scenes video of the recently ousted host making a series of sexual comments on set.

“If we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique,” he told Piers Morgan, seemingly out of nowhere, while preparing for an interview with the British host. “We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanner testicles last week,” Morgan replied, referring to Carlson’s “The End of Men” special, in which he spotlights testicle tanning as part of a way to “establish order” in society. (Media Matters published leaked video on Monday in which Carlson bashed Fox Nation, the streaming service that carried “The End of Men.”)

The emergence of video showing Carlson spout off behind the scenes is not surprising.

The New York Times reported last week that “highly offensive and crude remarks” Carlson made in messages that had been redacted from legal filings are part of what led to his ouster. The report also noted that it has reviewed video in which Carlson describes a girl as “yummy” and another in which he refers to his “post-menopausal fans.” Media Matters released those videos on Tuesday.

“His girlfriend was kind of yummy,” Carlson said while on set. “Just kidding, just kidding!”

“I can never assess my appearance,” he said in another video. “I wait for my post-menopausal fans to weigh in on that.”

Abby Grossberg, a former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer, sued the network last month, in part for discrimination while she worked for Carlson. Grossberg alleged that she fielded harassing emails from Carlson senior staff, who regularly held discussions about women in sexist terms. The term "cunt" was invoked liberally, according to Grossberg. Grossberg elaborated on how she was treated in an interview with MSNBC last week, noting that Carlson made her life "a living hell."

Carlson’s problematic behavior may have extended well beyond the sexual remarks he made on set and how he treated his staff. Rolling Stone reported last week that Fox maintained an “oppo file” of dirt on the host in order to keep him in check. Fox has denied any such file exists. “We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host, and prior to that, as a contributor,” the network said in a statement.