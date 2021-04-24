Jim Acosta Calls Out ‘Fox’s Chief White Power Correspondent’ Tucker Carlson

CNN Anchor Jim Acosta called out the “toxic” denial of systemic racism by Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers alike. During a Saturday afternoon monologue, Acosta singled out Laura Ingraham, calling her an expert in telling lies, and Tucker Carlson, labeling him “Fox’s chief white power correspondent.”

Acosta played a recent video clip of Ingraham minimizing the numerous cases of police violence against black people by framing those incidents as “white cops having bad interactions with black Americans” above a chyron that read: “Left Pushing Systemic Racism Lie.” Acosta went in on Ingraham, saying the Fox host’s “only expertise in big lies is that she tells so many of them.”

The anchor then turned his attention to Tucker Carlson’s coverage of the Derek Chauvin case and said that Tucker “showed us all what’s under the hood” with his consistently racist takes. The host also ripped Carlson’s displaced anger with the reaction to the guilty verdict.

“But let’s be real,” Acosta said. “Tucker Carlson’s anger wasn’t about the actions of a police officer who murdered a man, but about the guilty verdict. Or, as Carlson, Fox’s chief white power correspondent, described the decision: ‘Please don’t hurt us.’ ”

Acosta went on to explain the importance of covering the bomb-throwing racist Fox News’ hosts hateful and dangerous language — it’s spreading and it has taken hold with those in power.

“Now, you can call all of this an act or a shtick, but these big race-baiting lies have been spreading like a cancer on the far right. They are dangerous and they’ve reached the halls of Congress,” Acosta said.

Proving his point, Acosta referenced Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s comments when he said he would have been more concerned about the mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6th if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. Acosta also mentioned a recent tweet from Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, who claimed that the streets of D.C. were empty the night of the Chauvin verdict “because of fear of riots” and who said that Black Lives Matter “is the strongest terrorist threat in our county.” Both statements, of course, are blatant lies and clearly reflect the racist beliefs of the lawmakers who said them.