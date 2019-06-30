Tucker Carlson on North Korea: ‘To Lead a Country, It Means Killing People’

The nightmare that is America’s reality show president naturally brings with him a Fox News TV character/national security advisor. Yep, Fox News’ own Tucker Carlson accompanied President Donald Trump on his trip to North Korea to meet with the tyrant Kim Jong-un. And, Trump left behind his actual national security advisor John Bolton.

Tucker called into Fox & Friends on Sunday morning to give us an update, and to put all of our minds at ease, telling the cable news audience that: “To lead a country, it means killing people.”

Of course, Tucker gave us some rationalizations about how America has to deal with friends and foes alike who have committed human rights abuses, saying, “There’s no defending the North Korean regime, it’s the last real Stalinist regime in the world,” Tucker said. “It’s a disgusting place obviously, so there’s no defending it.”

And then, because he’s Tucker Carlson, he went on to defend Trump’s visit and Kim Jong-un’s behavior.

Tucker Carlson justifies KJU's murderous regime: "You've got to be honest about what it means to lead a country, it means killing people. A lot of countries commit atrocities, including our allies." Carlson adds, 'it's silly and stupid to point out KJU is 'so mean'' pic.twitter.com/FpAKFQUB3c — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 30, 2019

“On the other hand, you know you’ve got to be honest about what it means to lead a country; it means killing people. Not on the scale the North Koreans do,” Carlson said. “But, a lot of countries commit atrocities, including a number that we’re closely allied with.”

Of course there are times when the president needs to engage with countries we disagree with, hold different values than, and even flat out oppose. But what makes this especially rich is the utter hypocrisy of Carlson and his friends at Fox News. This video below says it all: