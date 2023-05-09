Tucker Carlson Is Launching a New Show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson will return to broadcasting through a partnership with . The former Fox News host announced on Tuesday that he will be “bringing a new version” of his former show to the social media platform. “There aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” Carlson said in a Twitter video. “The last big one remaining in the world — the only one — is Twitter.”

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” Carlson added. “We bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others.”

Carlson was abruptly dismissed from Fox News in late April, days after the network agreed to pay $787 million in a defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. According to Puck News, Carlson will forgo a more-than $25 million payout from his former network in order to dissolve his non-compete agreement with his former network.

According to Axios, Carlson accused the network on Tuesday of having committed fraud against him and of having already breached his contract. A letter from Carlson’s lawyer to executives at Fox alleges that “Rupert Murdoch himself” reneged on promises made to Carlson, including a commitment to not leak his private communications or use them to “take any adverse employment action against him.”

Carlson’s pivot to Twitter is not totally surprising. Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter is quickly evolving into a premier hub for reactionary content, oftentimes with direct aid and amplification from its billionaire owner. One of the last major interviews Carlson conducted while at Fox was a groveling two part bro-fest with Musk.

Carlson’s move to nullify his non-compete and return to public view as soon as possible reflects his quiet plans to “go to war” against Fox, which is unlikely to take things lying down. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, network executives spent years compiling a secret dossier of damaging dirt against Carlson.