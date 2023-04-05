Fox Guest Calls for Secession Because He Can’t Accept Trans People

Frequent Tucker Carlson guest Jason Whitlock used his Wednesday night appearance on Fox to call for the breakup of the country. Responding to Tuesday’s arraignment of former President Donald Trump, Whitlock said that his interpretation of the Bible has led him to believe that it’s time for conservatives to secede from the Union.

The sports commentator went on to ramble about how the acceptance of transgender individuals in society was further proof that the country was beyond redemption.

“They don’t believe in fair justice, equal treatment under the law, they do not believe in that, so you can’t have a partnership with them… God’s instruction [is that] you’ve got to come out from among them and separate,” Whitlock ranted.

“These guys are so far removed from the truth, so far removed from the values that made this country great, we can’t really have partnership with them,” he continued. “And my mind went to succession, we have to separate, we have to come out from among them. They’re so unrighteous, they’re so unclean.” Whitlock, a Blaze Media host who moonlights as a conservative talking head, appeared on Carlson’s program last week to stoke fears of retaliatory violence from Trump supporters.

Jason Whitlock says the Bible prescribes secession in response to the charges against Trump and the existence of trans people. pic.twitter.com/ybIuosNKdS — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 6, 2023

Whitlock went on to say that it was impossible to “have peace” with the transgender community and the people who support them.

"Finding common ground is impossible with people who think men can become women," he said, launching into a series of grievances against the LGBTQ community ranging from drag queen story hour to accusations of "mutilating" children.

“We have to think about going our separate ways, whether that’s through succession or whether that’s through some sort of national divorce,” said Whitlock, echoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) February call for a “national divorce.”

Republicans have been stoking the fires of secessionist rhetoric for several months now. In March, a Texas Republican introduced a bill that would place a referendum for Texas’ secession from the United States on the 2024 ballot. But the fantasy being spun by Republicans that they can simply tear the nation asunder to get their way shows just how little commitment they have to representative government. The nonsensical proposal essentially calls for one-party rule in every state — while ignoring that most states are not wholly conservative or wholly liberal.