Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”

Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would blame him personally. Sources tell Axios that Emmer denied his staff had any connection to the anonymous “GOP strategist” in the Daily Beast’s report, but the primetime host remained unconvinced. Banks and Emmer are set to face off for a high-ranking position as the party’s whip following the November midterms.

“Chairman Emmer and his staff have never attacked any other members’ staff. Period. These baseless accusations are meant to distract and divide Republicans,” Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Axios.

Some prominent Republican figures remain unconvinced.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted her support for Buckley Carlson on Sunday.

I stand with Buckley Carlson. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 23, 2022

Donald Trump Jr., the CEO of Political Nepotism Babies, accused Emmer of attacking “Tucker’s family.”

Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker's family? Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/kFwi1C5M1P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2022

This is not the first time Trump Jr. has accused Banks’ rivals for leadership positions of attacking the younger Carlson. In May, the former president’s son accused Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) of running a whisper campaign against Carlson’s son, according to a report from Politico, which was unable to confirm that the rumors had originated from Stefanik’s camp.