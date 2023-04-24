Tucker Carlson Is No Longer a Fox News Host

Fox News and Tucker Carlson have parted ways — effective immediately.

The network announced the split in a press release on Monday. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the statement read. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Shocking news from Fox: Tucker Carlson is out at the network. pic.twitter.com/NWfxQMCw3h — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 24, 2023

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st,” the statement continued. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”

Harris Faulkner announced the move on air, essentially reading the press release but adding that the parting was “mutual.”

Harris Faulkner announces on air that Tucker is out at Fox News pic.twitter.com/zuYmJRXbrM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023

The split comes a week after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Dominion sued the network in 2021 for pushing a false narrative about the company’s involvement in a nonexistent scheme to rig the election. Court filings revealed that Carlson and other prominent hosts knew the network couldn’t substantiate the conspiracy theory. They continued to push it anyway, with Carlson inviting MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on in the weeks following the Capitol riot to spew more lies about Dominion and the election.

It’s unclear if the breakup is related to the settlement. Regardless, it’s a shocking development. Carlson was the network’s star host, helming the most-watched show in cable news. Mediaite reported in March that Carlson was essentially beyond reproach at the network, enjoying “unconditional backing” from Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. Carlson reportedly faced plenty of criticism from elsewhere within the network, though, with Fox’s news division refusing to broadcast his exceedingly dubious report on the Jan. 6 surveillance tapes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) leaked to Carlson exclusively.

Carlson using selectively edited surveillance footage to paint the Capitol riot as peaceful was not out of character. The host was well known for distorting facts and spreading misinformation to millions of Americans on a nightly basis. The announcement comes a day after 60 Minutes profiled Ray Epps, a Trump supporter who was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, and whom Carlson has repeatedly suggested incited the riot on behalf of the FBI. Lawyers representing Epps, whose life has been upended by conspiracy theories about his role in the riot, wrote a letter to Fox and Carlson last month demanding the host retract his "false and defamatory statements."

Carlson was also the network’s foremost purveyor of white supremacist rhetoric, the “great replacement” theory, and otherwise unvarnished racism — such as earlier this month when he ranted about Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, accusing the Black lawmaker of speaking like a “sharecropper.” Carlson railed about Black people moving to the suburbs, and argued that racism does not affect home appraisals, in his final episode last Friday.

Tucker Carlson claims there's absolutely no data or evidence indicating racism affects home value appraisals.



This is of course, not true. There is actually a ton of data. https://t.co/ybaLMibd1W pic.twitter.com/iE4JGRIb64 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 22, 2023

Carlson’s final show ended with the host enjoying some pizza he had delivered to the studio. “We’ll be back on Monday,” he said. “We’ll see you then.”