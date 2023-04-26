Satan Fired Tucker Carlson, Right-Wing Christians Say

Right-wing Christians who claim to have “prophetic” insight into “spiritual warfare” shaping America’s current events are declaring Fox News’ decision to sack Tucker Carlson a victory for Lucifer.

The religious clamor around the ousting of the conservative primetime host has provided further fuel as our divided country hurtles toward another combustible presidential election.

Lance Wallnau — promoter of a seven-part plan for Christians to capture America — filmed a live video late Tuesday night in which he denounced demonic mischief behind Carlson’s departure from the network. “The devil hates [him]” Wallnau said, because Tucker has “the voice of the populace.”

Wallnau insisted that “Tucker is a casualty of war,” and added: “I don’t like it when the devil wins.”

Carlson is not deeply religious — “I’m literally an Episcopalian,” he recently joked — but he has mainstreamed noxious beliefs popular with conservative Christians, in particular against trans Americans and abortion rights. At a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, Carlson blasted the former as practitioners of sexual “mutilation” and the latter as “child sacrifice.”

Wallnau, who is famous for popularizing the idea that president Trump was God’s chosen heathen, referred to Carlson in similar terms. “I’ve talked about the ‘secular prophets’ like Rush Limbaugh, or [Steve] Bannon or Tucker Carlson,” Wallnau said. “These are the people God has His hands on,” he insisted. “They’re actually used by God more powerfully than a lot of preachers,” Wallnau said, adding: “The devil wants to silence these voices.”

According to Wallnau, Satan is moving to silence Carlson, whose existing contract with Fox News, he suggested, might be enforced in such a way as to pay to keep Tucker off the air — and away from competitor news outlets. “He might not be coming back for three years,” Wallnau alleged, “because the devil has him on a contract for $20 million.” Editor’s picks

Amid the fallout of Carlson’s exit from primetime, Wallnau is far from the only Christian voice denouncing satanic influence behind Fox’s decision.

Shane Vaughn, a Pentecostal preacher from Mississippi with a large online following, took to Rumble to declare that “Carlson is gone because of spiritual warfare.” In comments first spotlighted by Right Wing Watch, Vaughn asked his listeners to focus on the spiritual tug-of-war between heaven and hell over the fate of America. “We know that Tucker Carlson was a victim of demonic power,” he said. “And these demons are bringing America under attack.”

There have been a lot of theories floated about what prompted Fox News to abruptly fire Tucker Carlson, but MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn knows what really happened: "We know that Tucker Carlson was a victim of demonic power." pic.twitter.com/9v1PpCa9ew — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 26, 2023

Vaughn also claimed that in his virulent Heritage address, Carlson had “a visitation by the Holy Spirit,” and that God “used his mouth as a prophet.” In the sudden firing of Carlson on Monday, Vaughn argued, the devil had worked to silence Carlson before he could spread the same message to his TV audience. “Satanic satanic powers will never allow their true agenda to be exposed by such a powerful platform,” Vaughn insisted.

Other self-styled Christian prophets used the firing of Carlson as receipts — proof of their supposed gifts of heavenly foresight.

On the Christian Nationalist broadcast Flashpoint, Pastor Hank Kunneman cited a pair of past “prophetic words” he said came from God following Carlson’s exit. The claims were captured by a Rolling Stone writer Nikki McCann Ramirez, and posted to Twitter on Tuesday:



On Kenneth Copeland's grifty Christian news channel, Pastor Hank Kunneman claims he prophesied Tucker Carlson's firing. pic.twitter.com/DxKGMY3mq0 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 26, 2023

Similarly, popular “prophet” Julie Green appeared on the podcast of the ReAwaken America Tour alongside front-man Clay Clark to affirm that she, too, had received advance word of this week’s cable TV shakeup. Related

“The Lord had talked about CNN; the Lord had talked about Don Lemon; the Lord had talked about Fox News [being] in a deep amount of trouble, along with other mainstream news media,” Green said. “And the Lord has talked about how He was going to silence them and bring them down.”

Green added of Carlson’s departure: “Prophetically, this is on point. I get excited when I start seeing these things happen, because God had already said this, before it happened.”

Such prophetic gloating left a bad taste in Wallnau’s mouth. He called out his Christian colleagues for putting self-promotion above the spiritual struggle. “I’m mad for a good reason right now,” he said. “I don’t like it when the devil wins, and I don’t agree with the prophets prophesying, ‘Yeah, I said this would happen.’” Trending Fox Has a Secret ‘Oppo File’ to Keep Tucker Carlson in Check, Sources Say Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial Morgan Wallen's Label Responds to 'False' Claims by Security Guard Madison Beer's Nudes Leaked at 15. A Decade Later, They Still Haunt Her

“It’s not a victory,” Wallnau continued on Tuesday’s video, “when you prophesy you’re gonna lose the Super Bowl. The object is to win it — not predict it. Win it!”

Wallnau then asked his followers, mourning the loss of Carlson’s platform: “How do we win? How do we reverse this?”