Tucker Carlson Bashes Fox Nation in Leaked Video

It’s still as yet unclear exactly why Tucker Carlson was ousted at Fox News, but there’s little doubt there was plenty of tension between the network and its biggest star. The latest indication of simmering discontent came on Monday, when Media Matters published leaked video of Carlson bashing Fox Nation, the streaming service largely marketed around original content from the host.

“Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks,” Carlson said while ostensibly discussing coverage of a potential interview with Andrew Tate, a misogynist influencer who had been arrested overseas amid allegations of a slew of sex-related crimes.

“It’s hard to use that site,” Carlson continued. “I don’t know why they’re not fixing it. It’s driving me insane. They’re making, like, Lifetime movies but they don’t work on the infrastructure of the site. Like, what? It’s crazy, and it drives me crazy because we’re doing all this extra work and no one can find it. … We’re working like animals to produce all this content, and they’re ignoring the fact that the site doesn’t work. I think it’s like a betrayal of our efforts. That’s how I feel, so of course I resent it.”

Carlson would ultimately interview Tate in Aug. 2022, with much of the sit-down airing on Fox Nation. The host had been creating content for the service since 2021, including a documentary called “The End of Men” in which he promoted testicle tanning as part of the solution to a crumbling society filled with men who don’t wrestle and shoot guns enough … or something like that. Carlson also released a two-part document on Fox Nation, “Patriot Purge,” arguing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was a false flag.

Media Matters points out that Lachlan Murdoch had told investors in 2021 that Carlson "had helped increase Fox Nation subscriptions by 40 percent."

The leak follows a turbulent week of reckoning with Carlson’s abrupt departure from the network last Monday. It’s been widely reported that his dismissal was related to a lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg in which the former producer alleged the host’s senior staff regularly held discussions about women in sexist terms, often invoking the term “cunt.” Grossberg told MSNBC last week that Carlson made her life “a living hell,” and that she made nearly 100 recordings during her time with the network.

Carlson’s problematic behavior may have extended well beyond he and his staff’s misogyny. Rolling Stone reported last week that network executives maintained an “oppo file” with dirt on Carlson in order to keep him in check. Rolling Stone also reported that staff across the network were celebrating his departure. “Good riddance,” said one network correspondent. “For a while there it seemed like he was running the network. This clearly is a message that he’s not. In the interim, it’s a morale boost, that’s for sure.”