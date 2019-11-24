‘Try to Keep Up,’ AOC Claps Back at Trump’s Claim of ‘Do Nothing Democrats’

During the impeachment process, one of President Donald Trump’s go-to attempts at deflection is to claim that because the Democrats are caught up in the inquiry, they are getting nothing done legislatively, often tweeting the phrase “Do Nothing Democrats.”

On Sunday, freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) scolded the president on the topic via Twitter, writing about the numerous pieces of legislation she has sponsored or co-sponsored over the past 11 months, while going after Trump’s heartless immigration policies and more. She ended the tweet with a shot at Trump and Republicans, writing: “Try to keep up.”

In his original tweet, Trump blamed leaders of the Democratic party in Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez, writing, “Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats. USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!”

In response, AOC sent out a blistering retort, writing, “In my first 11 months I’ve cosponsored 339 pieces of legislation, authored 15, took on Big Pharma w/ my colleagues in hearings that brought PreP generic a year early & exposed abuse of power. In 4 years, you’ve jailed kids & made corruption the cause celebré. Try to keep up.”

The moniker Trump is attempting to hang around the neck of Democrats in Congress is farcical. Republican majority leader Senator Mitch McConnell has set records for futility when it comes to blocking legislation ever since the rival party has taken control of the House. But, of course, he can always find time to get Trump’s judicial nominees approved.