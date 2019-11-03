Trump’s Sons Claim Dad Was Not Booed at UFC Event, He Was

Last Sunday President Donald Trump was loudly booed and greeted with “lock him up” chants while attending Game 5 of the World Series in DC between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. On Saturday night, it happened again at a UFC fight at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

But according to the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the noise heard from the Ultimate Fighting Championship crowd accompanying their father’s entrance into the arena was nothing but full throated support and cheers.

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to blast the BBC’s reality-based take on the crowd’s reaction by labeling it “fake news.”

Fake News gonna fake. Why don’t you play the video you leftist hacks? I was there in the heart of NYC and it was overwhelmingly positive. An awesome response.

It’s nice that everyone at least sees that you’ve flat out stopped even pretending to be objective. https://t.co/uX1kKEAzOh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2019

“Fake News gonna fake. Why don’t you play the video you leftist hacks? I was there in the heart of NYC and it was overwhelmingly positive. An awesome response. It’s nice that everyone at least sees that you’ve flat out stopped even pretending to be objective,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Eric Trump was also stunned by the accurate reporting and tweeted that the boos where not boos, and that the crowd was chanting “Trump and USA.”

“What a joke. You are the most dishonest people. The audience was chanting ‘Donald Trump, Donald Trump’ followed by ‘USA USA.’ Dana White said it was the greatest entrance he has seen into a UFC. I can’t wait until we win again in 2020 to further embarras [sic] your profession #FakeNews,” Eric Trump wrote.

What a joke. You are the most dishonest people. The audience was chanting “Donald Trump, Donald Trump” followed by “USA USA.” Dana White said it was the greatest entrance he has seen into a UFC. I can’t wait until we win again in 2020 to further embarras your profession #FakeNews https://t.co/EpkjBjz6s6 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 3, 2019

Pro MMA fighter Tara LaRosa, a Trump supporter, did tweet a video from the event where, as she wrote, a “positive reaction” could be heard.

#NEW: Pres. Trump arrives at Madison Square Garden to a positive reaction from the crowd ahead of #UFC244 . pic.twitter.com/OIz8R8IkRu — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) November 3, 2019

In all likelihood the president did receive a more of a positive reaction than most of the videos circulating on social media would reflect. Experienced fans who’ve attended sports events in person know that a vocal minority booing loudly could dominate the sound in an arena, thus skewing the overall reaction. But, for the son’s to call their father getting booed on Saturday night “fake news” or made up is literally fake news itself.