Trump’s Trying to Poison the Jury (AKA the Electorate) for Mueller’s Testimony

The president is back to attacking Mueller and his team as “Trump Hating Angry Democrats”

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office of the White House.

Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After our commander-in-chief first took to Twitter today to bizarrely tell the world that “political correctness” was to blame for the Kentucky Derby’s controversial outcome, President Trump got back to his usual Twitter habits of blasting his perceived enemies.

When the Mueller investigation came to a close last month, Trump lauded the report, repeating ad nauseam that the report concluded “total vindication, no collusion and no obstruction” for the president. But now that it has become clear to all but those who are in the cultish camp of “our dear leader can do no wrong” that the report came nowhere close to clearing him of wrongdoing, he’s back to attacking Mueller and his team as “Trump Hating Angry Democrats.”

Trump is obviously spurred on by the fear that Robert Mueller’s possible testimony before Congress will contradict at least some of what Attorney General William Barr concluded in his summary and his Baghdad Bob-esque press conference prior to the release of the redacted report. But Trump is angling here. It’s always a game to him and those around him. He sees Mueller testifying as inevitable, and he’s trying to poison the jury pool, which in this case is the American electorate.

