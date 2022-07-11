Trump’s Lawyer Told FBI Bannon’s Executive Privilege Claim Was Bogus

Department of Justice prosecutors revealed that former President Trump’s lawyer Justin Clark was interviewed by FBI investigators on June 29. According to Politico, the DOJ revealed the interview had taken place early Monday through a court filing related to the criminal contempt case against former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn, Clark has contradicted statements made by Bannon, who has long claimed that his correspondence with Clark allows Trump to invoke executive privilege over Bannon’s testimony.

Justice Dept court filing overnight in Steve Bannon case: "Defendant's last minute efforts to testify, almost 9 months after his default—he's still made no effort to

produce records—are irrelevant to whether he willfully refused to comply in Oct. 2021 w/ .. Committee’s subpoena" pic.twitter.com/eqZXfA0gRb — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 11, 2022

Vaughn told Politico that Clark testified “that the former President never invoked executive privilege over any particular information or materials,” and “that [Bannon’s] attorney misrepresented to the Committee what the former President’s counsel had told” him. Clark allegedly went on to say that “the former President’s counsel made clear to [Bannon’s] attorney that the letter provided no basis for total noncompliance.”

Bannon is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department in relation to his refusal to honor a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Bannon said on Sunday he would be willing to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, alleging President Trump would waive his claim to executive privilege.

In a letter to the committee, Bannon’s attorneys provided a letter from Trump telling Bannon that if “an agreement on a time and place for your testimony, I will waive Executive Privilege for you, which allows you to go in and testify truthfully and fairly.”

If called to testify, Bannon could be a key figure in establishing what actions Trump and his allies took in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Bannon was one of the key figures active in the infamous election “war room” at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., and reportedly spoke to Trump on Jan. 6.