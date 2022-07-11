 Justin Clark, Trump Lawyer, Told FBI Bannon's Exec Privilege Is Bogus - Rolling Stone
Trump’s Lawyer Told FBI Bannon’s Executive Privilege Claim Was Bogus

Justin Clark, an attorney for the former president, spoke to the feds late last month, according to a new court filing

Former Trump Administration White House advisor Steve Bannon leaves after an appearance in the Federal District Court in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. - A defiant Steve Bannon, former president Donald Trump's long-time advisor, turned himself into the FBI Monday to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)Former Trump Administration White House advisor Steve Bannon leaves after an appearance in the Federal District Court in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. - A defiant Steve Bannon, former president Donald Trump's long-time advisor, turned himself into the FBI Monday to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Trump Administration White House adviser Steve Bannon leaves after an appearance in the Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2021.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Department of Justice prosecutors revealed that former President Trump’s lawyer Justin Clark was interviewed by FBI investigators on June 29. According to Politico, the DOJ revealed the interview had taken place early Monday through a court filing related to the criminal contempt case against former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn, Clark has contradicted statements made by Bannon, who has long claimed that his correspondence with Clark allows Trump to invoke executive privilege over Bannon’s testimony.

Vaughn told Politico that Clark testified “that the former President never invoked executive privilege over any particular information or materials,” and “that [Bannon’s] attorney misrepresented to the Committee what the former President’s counsel had told” him. Clark allegedly went on to say that “the former President’s counsel made clear to [Bannon’s] attorney that the letter provided no basis for total noncompliance.”

Bannon is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department in relation to his refusal to honor a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Bannon said on Sunday he would be willing to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, alleging President Trump would waive his claim to executive privilege.

In a letter to the committee, Bannon’s attorneys provided a letter from Trump telling Bannon that if “an agreement on a time and place for your testimony, I will waive Executive Privilege for you, which allows you to go in and testify truthfully and fairly.”

If called to testify, Bannon could be a key figure in establishing what actions Trump and his allies took in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Bannon was one of the key figures active in the infamous election “war room” at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., and reportedly spoke to Trump on Jan. 6.

