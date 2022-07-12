 Trump Tried to Tamper With Jan. 6 Witness, Liz Cheney Says - Rolling Stone
Trump Personally Tried to Tamper With Jan. 6 Witness, Cheney Says

The Jan. 6 committee revealed that the former president tried to call a witness, that the witness informed the committee, and that the committee informed the Justice Department

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Former President Donald Trump speaks after a panel on policing and security at Treasure Island hotel and casino on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump endorsed Nevada republicans, gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and senate candidate Adam Laxalt. (Photo by Bridget Bennett/Getty Images)LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Former President Donald Trump speaks after a panel on policing and security at Treasure Island hotel and casino on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump endorsed Nevada republicans, gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and senate candidate Adam Laxalt. (Photo by Bridget Bennett/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks after a panel on policing and security at Treasure Island hotel and casino on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bridget Bennett/Getty Images

Jan. 6 committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney closed Tuesday’s hearing with a revelation that former President Trump attempted to call a witness following the committee’s previous hearing. The witness did not answer the call, instead having their lawyer inform the committee. Cheney says the committee supplied the information to the Department of Justice. 

The revelation comes after the committee disclosed last month that multiple witnesses reported fielding calls and texts from Trump allies apparently looking to influence their cooperation with the committee. During the committee’s sixth hearing, Cheney read a statement from a witness who was told they would “stay in good graces in Trump World”  if they continued to be a “team player.” The witness was also warned that Trump reads deposition transcripts. Another witness was called before their deposition and told that “he knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

It was later reported that one of the witnesses who reported these interactions to the committee was former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, whose bombshell testimony including damning accounts of the actions of Trump and other White House officials in the days preceding and on Jan. 6

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6 Committee, Jan. 6 Hearings

