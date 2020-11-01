Trump Will Declare Victory Before All Votes Are Counted, Report Says

Grifter Donald Trump is determined to try to con his way into serving a second term in office or, more likely, attempt to make it appear as though he was robbed of another four years if he is defeated when all of the votes are counted.

According to three Axios sources, the president has told some in his inner circle that he plans to declare victory come Tuesday night if it looks like he’s “ahead.” The report goes on to explain that the president’s plan, which has been in the works “for weeks,” relies on Trump being ahead in several swing states and then declaring victory before states like Pennslyvania count their mail-in ballots.

The report says that the Trump campaign will make the false claim that mail-in ballots counted after election day are illegitimate and “are evidence of election fraud.” And because there is a chance that prior to the mail-in ballots being counted, Pennslyvania may show Trump with a lead on election night, triggering the president’s dishonest plan to go into effect.

Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios that their reporting is a ruse to tarnish Trump’s coming win.

“This is nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory. When he wins, he’s going to say so,” Murtaugh said.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller made remarks on ABC News Sunday morning that were consistent with Axios’ reporting.

“If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes], somewhere in that range. And then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election,” Miller said. “We believe that we’ll be over 290 electoral votes on election night. So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’re still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump re-elected.”

Miller’s claim that counting votes after the election is an attempt to “steal back” the election is a complete lie. According to the New York Times’ Maggie Astor, the practice has been in place since forever.

“In reality, the scenario Mr. Trump is outlining—every vote in a modern election being ‘counted, tabulated, finished’ by midnight—is not possible and never has been. No state ever reports final results on election night, and no state is legally expected to,” Astor wrote.