Trump Giddily Suggests White House Cocaine Belonged to the Bidens

The Secret Service is investigating a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine that was discovered in the White House on Sunday. Donald Trump has seized on the news, suggesting on Wednesday that the substance belonged to either Joe or Hunter Biden — or maybe to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who indicted Trump on federal charges last month, because why not?

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

Biden and his family were at Camp David when the substance was found in a “work area of the West Wing,” according to a Secret Service spokesperson. CNN noted on Wednesday that lab tests revealed the substance was indeed cocaine, and that it was found in a small, zipped bag around where guests touring the White House are asked to leave their cell phones. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the area as “heavily traveled.”

Trump took a brief break to rail about Smith’s investigation into his handling of classified material before posting once again about the substance found in the White House. “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from???” he wrote. “They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!” Trending The Brain Behind ‘Barbie’: Inside the Brilliant Mind of Greta Gerwig Mick Mars Never Wants to Speak to Mötley Crüe Again — and 14 Other Things We Learned Why Has Everyone Forgotten How to Behave at Concerts? July 4 Was the Hottest Day Ever Recorded

Trump wasn’t the only Republican presidential candidate to weigh in on the substance. “I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts,” Ron DeSantis told right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren on Wednesday. “But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought.”

NEW: @RonDeSantis responds to news of cocaine found in the White House on @TomiLahren’s show 👇 pic.twitter.com/Kk5LWj1IHE — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) July 5, 2023

Biden and his family returned to the White House on Tuesday. He has yet to comment on the substance, although Jean-Pierre has said the White House is confident the Secret Service will “get to the bottom” of the incident.