Trump Warns of ‘Death and Destruction’ if He’s Charged Over Porn Star Payment

Donald Trump is very upset that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is poised to charge him over paying porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. He called for his supporters to “PROTEST” when he announced last week that he’d soon be arrested, and he’s spent most of this week railing against Bragg on Truth Social.

Trump’s rants grew more frequent and more ominous on Thursday, when he indicated violence may be a necessary recourse to the impending charges, scoffing at the idea of a “peaceful” response. He warned that “death & destruction” could be on the way in another post after midnight.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote. “Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”

Trump warns of “death & destruction” if he’s indicted pic.twitter.com/02zIY4p6n5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2023

The post hinting at “death and destruction” was Trump’s last on a Thursday filled with vicious attacks against Bragg. “He is doing the work of Anarchists and the Devil, who want our Country to fail,” the former president wrote in one of them. “The ‘Horseface’ agenda is dead, even by the most Radical Left Haters, but he doesn’t care, he wants to go with it anyway.”

Rolling Stone reported earlier this week that multiple government agencies warned of a surge in violent threats following Trump's call last week for his supporters to "PROTEST" his coming arrest, including death threats against Bragg and others.

Rolling Stone reported later on Thursday that Trump is already planning to take his revenge on the Manhattan DA, largely through having the Justice Department crack down on him and other prosecutors should he win another term in the White House next year. “There are specific federal laws, already on the books, that prohibit prosecutors and law enforcement from using their positions of authority to advance political prosecutions,” said a source close to Trump. “The Biden DOJ will never enforce those laws against people like Alvin Bragg, but the next DOJ should.”

Trump’s preferred method of taking it to Bragg in the meantime is Truth Social. He woke up and smashed the caps-lock key again on Friday. “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!” he wrote.