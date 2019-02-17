Trump Really Wants a Nobel Peace Prize Like Obama’s

President Donald Trump is apparently quite jealous of former President Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, which the former won in 2009 for “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people.” So, in the fall, the United States government, at Trump’s request, asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to nominate him for the prize for his negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, an unnamed Japanese government source told the Asahi Shimbun.

At a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said that Abe had given him “the most beautiful copy” of a five-page nomination letter, but members of the media could not confirm the nomination at the time. Some even speculated that Trump was confusing Japan’s prime minister with South Korean president Moon Jae-in, who has previously said Trump deserved the prize. But on Sunday, Asahi Shimbun’s anonymous source confirmed that Abe nominated the president at the United States government’s request.

During a Friday press conference, Trump said Abe nominated him: “Because he had rocket ships and he had missiles flying over Japan. They had alarms going off. You know that. Now, all of a sudden they feel good. They feel safe. I did that.”

But, Trump added, he doesn’t expect to win: “Many other people feel that way, too. I’ll probably never get it. That’s okay.”