Trump Wants Mike Tyson to Interview Him: Report

Donald Trump is no stranger to doing high-profile interviews with legacy media brands, but the former president’s campaign is working to boost his presence across non-traditional outlets — particularly those with an eye toward contact sports — according to a new report from Politico.

Trump’s history with hand-to-hand combat dates back to his days as a casino magnate. He hosted several prize fights featuring Mike Tyson, and according to Politico, Trump’s team has been working for “several months” to broker a sit-down interview between the Republican frontrunner and the former heavyweight champ. The conversation would take place on Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast.

Tyson recently dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and the two have been spotted together at UFC events. Trump attended UFC 290 in Las Vegas last Saturday, entering the arena alongside UFC honcho Dana White with the fanfare of one of the main-card fighters.

Trump’s campaign reportedly wants to capitalize on his celebrity in the contact sports scene as part of a broader strategy focused on courting Americans who might not typically show up at the polls. He sat down with the popular creator collective and MMA-adjacent Nelk Boys last year (although YouTube removing the video because Trump pushed lies about the 2020 election) and recorded another interview with the group this April. He’s now trying to push deeper into the bro-centric creator space, including through a potential interview with Barstool Sports.

The push highlights Trump’s advantage over his Republican competitors, including the floundering Ron DeSantis. ABC News reported on Thursday that the Florida governor is trying to shift his media strategy. DeSantis has largely taken refuge on Fox News and other conservative outlets, but he may soon be casting a wider net and booking appearances on outlets like CNN and MSNBC.

Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley have already done CNN town hall events. So too, has Trump, of course, but it’s highly unlikely DeSantis will be able to make the same inroads as Trump with Gen-Z content creators. DeSantis still hasn’t generated any momentum after announcing his candidacy in May, and a Morning Consult poll conducted last week shows him trailing the former president by nearly 40 percentage points. He may need more than a few CNN appearances to get back in the race.