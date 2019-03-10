Trump Will Seek Billions for His Nonsensical Wall Next Week

President Donald Trump’s desire for a border wall is like a horror movie where the killer just won’t die. No matter how much some may want the issue to go away, it won’t. And so, the president will seek $8.6 billion in funding for the wall when he submits his new budget to Congress on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

The president and all who work for him have made the wall a priority and continue to lean on a fictitious emergency near the border to push their anti-immigrant agenda, mostly to appease Trump’s base, to keep them happy and motivated for the 2020 presidential election.

On Sunday morning, Trump’s National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow spoke about the so-called “crisis” and the need for a wall with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, “The whole issue of the wall, of border security, is of paramount importance. We have a crisis down there,” Kudlow said.

Larry Kudlow says that Trump will continue with the wall #FNS pic.twitter.com/IZ6DTIAmti — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 10, 2019

Trump tweeted about stopping an imaginary “invasion” of people coming across the border from Mexico on Saturday. And like the caravans, that were a danger to us all during the mid-terms, our president is lying about this too.