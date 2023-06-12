fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Revenge Tour

Trump Vows to Appoint Prosecutor to Target Biden

The former president has made abundantly clear that he plans to take vengeance on his political opponents should he retake the White House
WACO, TEXAS - MARCH 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Today in Waco also marks the 30 year anniversary of the weeks deadly standoff involving Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement. 82 Davidians were killed, and four agents left dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump has long been plotting his revenge against the people he believes are unfairly targeting him through a series of criminal investigations. Rolling Stone reported late last month that the former president has been trying to get the names of everyone at the Justice Department and FBI who has been working on the federal probes into his conduct — so he can fire them if he retakes the White House.

He wants to go after President Biden, too, as he made explicit Monday on Truth Social.

“NOW THAT THE “SEAL” IS BROKEN … I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL “PROSECUTOR” TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” he ranted.

Trump is scheduled to turn himself into authorities in Florida on Tuesday after the Justice Department indicted him last week on charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. The indictment is damning, alleging Trump obstructed the federal inquiry into the sensitive material, even suggesting his attorneys lie to authorities or destroy the documents. Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, said on Sunday that Trump is “toast” if “even half” of the indictment is true.

Trending

Nevertheless, Trump has claimed that the investigation — as well as the myriad other criminal inquiries into his conduct — are part of a politically motivated conspiracy to keep him from winning the 2024 election, and that Biden’s handling of classified material was far worse. There’s no evidence any of this is true, and the differences between his and Biden’s case are obvious to anyone who cares to understand them.

But the facts are immaterial to Trump, whose only recourse other than admitting wrongdoing and dropping out of the 2024 race is to create an alternate reality in which he is totally innocent and Biden and his other political opponents are corrupt criminals who deserve to be jailed. Trump has made clear that he’s going to stop leading chants about locking them up and to actually make it happen should he best Biden in next year’s election.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad