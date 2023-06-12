Trump Vows to Appoint Prosecutor to Target Biden

Donald Trump has long been plotting his revenge against the people he believes are unfairly targeting him through a series of criminal investigations. Rolling Stone reported late last month that the former president has been trying to get the names of everyone at the Justice Department and FBI who has been working on the federal probes into his conduct — so he can fire them if he retakes the White House.

He wants to go after President Biden, too, as he made explicit Monday on Truth Social.

“NOW THAT THE “SEAL” IS BROKEN … I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL “PROSECUTOR” TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” he ranted.

Donald Trump pledges that if he’s elected, he will weaponize the government against Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/zGWa1XZJkA — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 12, 2023

Trump is scheduled to turn himself into authorities in Florida on Tuesday after the Justice Department indicted him last week on charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. The indictment is damning, alleging Trump obstructed the federal inquiry into the sensitive material, even suggesting his attorneys lie to authorities or destroy the documents. Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, said on Sunday that Trump is “toast” if “even half” of the indictment is true.

Nevertheless, Trump has claimed that the investigation — as well as the myriad other criminal inquiries into his conduct — are part of a politically motivated conspiracy to keep him from winning the 2024 election, and that Biden’s handling of classified material was far worse. There’s no evidence any of this is true, and the differences between his and Biden’s case are obvious to anyone who cares to understand them.

But the facts are immaterial to Trump, whose only recourse other than admitting wrongdoing and dropping out of the 2024 race is to create an alternate reality in which he is totally innocent and Biden and his other political opponents are corrupt criminals who deserve to be jailed. Trump has made clear that he’s going to stop leading chants about locking them up and to actually make it happen should he best Biden in next year’s election.