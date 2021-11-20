Trump Actively Seeking Vengeful Ouster of Alabama’s Republican Governor, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump has a vendetta against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and is trying to woo a Republican into opposing her run for re-election, all because the former president blames Ivey for the cancellation of one of his scheduled rallies in her state this summer.

Although Trump’s “Freedom Rally” planned for July 3 at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile was canceled by the Battleship Commission that oversees the park and not the governor, the former president is holding Ivey personally responsible. Trump has “privately blamed” Ivey for the cancellation, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, and now his heart is set on vengeance.

In an effort to get revenge on Ivey, Trump has been speaking with Lynda Blanchard, who served as an ambassador in his administration and is currently running for U.S. Senate in Alabama. He is trying to convince Blanchard to run for governor against Ivey instead, Trump advisors told The Journal.

But Trump’s anger against Ivey may be misplaced. AL.com reported that the park’s commission was concerned the Trump’s rally would be considered a “partisan” event, which may have violated Alabama state law had they hosted it. According to Bill Tunnell, the commission’s chairman who spoke with AL.com, the commission also had concerns that the event would be public, but they may have been open to hosting a private Trump event, just not a public one.

Ivey, on the other hand, has remained a Trump supporter. At the end of July, she penned an op-ed in The Washington Post titled “The Trump administration gave us the best weapons against covid-19. We should use them.” She also recently met with Trump pal, conspiracy theorist and MyPillow guy Mike Lindell. But that kissing up seemingly hasn’t done much to get her back into Trump’s good graces if he’s still pushing for a Republican opponent to challenge her.