Trump Uses ‘Pocahontas’ Slur While Telling Jewish Voters That Warren Will Take ‘Your Wealth Away’

President Donald Trump once again used a racist term when going after Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

“You have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas I can tell you that,” Trump told Jewish voters during an event for the Israeli American Council on Saturday night.

The president panned Warren’s economic plan, saying, “You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax. Yeah, let’s take 100 percent of your wealth away.” Trump continued, “Even if you don’t like me, some of you don’t. Some of you I don’t like at all, actually, and you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about fifteen minutes if they get it.”

Trump also told the audience that some Jewish people in America don’t love Israel enough, “We have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more, I have to tell you that. We have to do it. We have to get them to love Israel more.” Trump added, “Because you have Jewish people that are great people—they don’t love Israel enough. You know that. You know that.”

Trump then excused his administration’s lack of progress on a Middle East peace plan, saying, “If Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done.” The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser was put in charge of the region, a move that has been long criticized because of his lack of experience.