 Trump Uses 'Pocahontas' Slur In Speech to Jewish Voters - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Caroll Spinney, Big Bird Puppeteer on 'Sesame Street,' Dead at 85 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Uses ‘Pocahontas’ Slur While Telling Jewish Voters That Warren Will Take ‘Your Wealth Away’

“You have to vote for me. You have no choice,” the president said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, FlaTrump, Hollywood, USA - 07 Dec 2019

President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla.

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump once again used a racist term when going after Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

“You have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas I can tell you that,” Trump told Jewish voters during an event for the Israeli American Council on Saturday night.

The president panned Warren’s economic plan, saying, “You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax. Yeah, let’s take 100 percent of your wealth away.” Trump continued, “Even if you don’t like me, some of you don’t. Some of you I don’t like at all, actually, and you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about fifteen minutes if they get it.”

Trump also told the audience that some Jewish people in America don’t love Israel enough, “We have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more, I have to tell you that. We have to do it. We have to get them to love Israel more.” Trump added, “Because you have Jewish people that are great people—they don’t love Israel enough. You know that. You know that.”

Trump then excused his administration’s lack of progress on a Middle East peace plan, saying, “If Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done.” The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser was put in charge of the region, a move that has been long criticized because of his lack of experience.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.