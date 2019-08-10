This Is How Trump Relies on Undocumented Labor for His Resorts

On Friday, the Washington Post published a report about how President Donald Trump relies on an itinerant construction crew that includes undocumented immigrants to work on many of his resort properties.

The Post spoke with two former employees of the construction crew that operates under Trump’s company, Mobile Payroll Construction LLC, and performs repairs and small construction jobs on Trump properties.

“If you’re a good worker, papers don’t matter,” said Jorge Castro, an Ecuadoran immigrant who works at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., said.

Castro also said that Trump “doesn’t want undocumented people in the country … But at his properties, he still has them.”

Edmundo Morocho, another former employee, spoke with the Post as well, saying that he was once told by a supervisor to purchase false papers on the streets of New York City and was instructed to hide in the woods near a Trump golf course to evade being spotted by labor officials visiting the property.

This is not the first time undocumented Trump employees have come forward. Earlier reports in December 2018 prompted Eric Trump to respond saying that the corporation would begin using E-Verify to confirm employees’ legal status “on all of our properties as soon as possible.” And, after an audit of all employees, the organization said it fired at least 18 people. But the construction crew appears not to have been touched by those changes. And while Mobile Payroll Construction LLC claims to use the E-Verify program, its name does not appear in the E-Verify database as of July 1.

Trump of course denied any knowledge of hiring undocumented workers, saying in response to media questions in July, “Well, that I don’t know. Because I don’t run it. But I would say this: Probably every club in the United States has that, because it seems to me, from what I understand, a way that people did business.”

Yes, it’s a way that people do business, but just this past week, the Trump Administration carried out the largest single-state immigration enforcement action in U.S. history, arresting some 680 alleged undocumented employees of food processing plants in Mississippi. But thus far, no such raids have occurred on Trump properties.