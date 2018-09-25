President Trump Is Literally the Laughingstock of the World

“America is respected again!”

President Trump has made this claim countless times since he was inaugurated. It may be the most laughable bit of bullshit he’s served up to his supporters. Over the course of his 20 months in office, Trump has done all he can to degrade America’s bedrock international alliances, forcing world leaders to grapple with his childlike petulance in the process. On Tuesday, those leaders offered a gentle but devastating rebuke to the president’s exaggerated view of himself as he spoke at the United Nations in New York City.

“In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said, absurdly. The General Assembly responded with a collective chuckle.

“So true,” Trump reassured them. They started outright laughing. “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” he managed while flashing a self-effacing grin.

Trump says to UNGA, "In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." There's a little laughter. Trump says "so true" and there's even more laughter. (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/XHH2YQRHvu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 25, 2018

Trump’s ad-libbed response drew applause. It was probably the closest he’s ever come to exhibiting anything resembling a sense of humor about himself. He could very well have been seething underneath. The president’s pathological aversion to embarrassment is well documented, and being roundly mocked by a collection of world leaders would seem to qualify.

Regardless of whether his feelings were hurt, Trump continued to deliver what amounted to a glorified campaign speech. He falsely claimed the U.S. has begun construction on a border wall. He complained about how America has “been taken advantage of on trade.” He praised his dealings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He even called the U.N. Human Rights Council a “grave embarrassment” for criticizing how his administration has handled the refugee crisis at the border. “We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism,” he said in front of the delegation of dignitaries. All par for the course.

Perhaps worried his anti-globalist screed may have garnered a little too much respect from the assembled nations, Trump decided to tee off on Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers shortly after leaving the stage.

“I look at the second accuser and the second accuser has nothing,” the president told reporters. “The second accuser doesn’t even know. She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits that she was drunk. She admits to time lapses. This is a person and this is a series of statements that is going to take one of the most talented and greatest intellects, from a judicial standpoint in our country, and keep him off the United States Supreme Court?”

WATCH: “She admits that she was drunk,” President Trump says of Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to accuse Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct; accuses Democrats of playing a “con game” pic.twitter.com/lK6EOkR8Gd — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2018

“What a shame it is for so many other people whose world that isn’t,” the president continued. “That’s not his world, and it’s not their world. These are legitimate people. They’re not in the world of con, and the world of obstruct, and the world of resist.” On Monday night, Trump had tweeted that the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez were “False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before.”

Last Thursday, CNN published a story about with a headline so quaint that, just five days later, it seems as if it was lifted out of a parallel dimension: “Aides quietly stunned by Trump’s respectful handling of Kavanaugh accuser.”

Call it a free bit of material for anyone who needs to get a laugh at the U.N.