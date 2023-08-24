Trump’s First Tweet Since Leaving Office: His Mugshot

After a more than a two-and-a-half-year absence, Donald Trump returned to Twitter to post what is surely to become the defining image of his political career — his mugshot.

The former president surrendered to authorities in Fulton County Georgia on Thursday to be booked on charges related to his and 18 of his allies’ efforts to meddle with the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The tweet's text contained only a link to Trump's campaign website, and included a photo with the mugshot, the date it was taken, and the caption "ELECTION INTERFERENCE, NEVER SURRENDER."

Following the initial tweet, the former president posted another call, peddling t-shirts with the mugshot.

Trump campaign is already selling a t-shirt with the mugshot on it pic.twitter.com/TsXJNkmE7i — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 25, 2023

Trump was “permanently” banned from the platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He was reinstated in November of last year after billionaire Elon Musk purchased the platform.