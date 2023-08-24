×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
He’s Back

Trump’s First Tweet Since Leaving Office: His Mugshot

The former president returns to the social media platform after two-and-a-half years of being banned, then reinstated
Trump’s First Tweet Since Leaving Office: His Mugshot
Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After a more than a two-and-a-half-year absence, Donald Trump returned to Twitter to post what is surely to become the defining image of his political career — his mugshot

The former president surrendered to authorities in Fulton County Georgia on Thursday to be booked on charges related to his and 18 of his allies’ efforts to meddle with the results of the 2020 election in the state. 

The tweet’s text contained only a link to Trump’s campaign website, and included a photo with the mugshot, the date it was taken, and the caption “ELECTION INTERFERENCE, NEVER SURRENDER.” 

Trending

Following the initial tweet, the former president posted another call, peddling t-shirts with the mugshot.

Trump was “permanently” banned from the platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He was reinstated in November of last year after billionaire Elon Musk purchased the platform. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

What the Hell Is Going On in Scooter Braun’s Empire?

Donald Trump’s Former Campaign Adviser Predicts He May Choose This Shocking Time to ‘Turn Himself In'

Don Lemon Says He Feels "Vindicated" After Chris Licht's CNN Exit

Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Sexuality After Raven-Symoné Says She Gives Off "Lesbian Vibes"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad