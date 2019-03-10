Trump Starts Twitter Beef With Ann Coulter

It appears as though the divorce is final. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday and blasted former ally and extreme right-winger Ann Coulter.

Trump reverted back to a tried and true diss method of his that has come to signal there is no going back–the dreaded demeaning nickname. For Coulter he used: “Wacky Nut Job,” tweeting, “Wacky Nut Job Ann Coulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built…”

The president continued in another tweet:

….and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA”

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

….and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

The political relationship hit the rocks in January when Coulter did not agree with the president reopening the government without getting funding for the border wall. At the time, Coulter blasted Trump on any outlet that would have her, including during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. She also took to Twitter calling the president a “wimp” writing, “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

We likely should have known it was over because not long after Coulter scolded the president everywhere she could, he unfollowed her on Twitter. And we all know how important that social platform is to this president.