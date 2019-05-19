Trump Goes After ‘Loser’ GOP Congressman Who Said He ‘Engaged in Impeachable Conduct’

Less than 24 hours after Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash took to Twitter to explain why he concluded that “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct,” Trump responded by calling the representative a “loser.”

Trump’s Sunday morning tweets surprised no one. He called Amash “a total lightweight” and claimed the congressman was only speaking out against him “just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy”—something the president knows a thing or two about.

….he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION…Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Amash, a libertarian leaning Republican, not only explained why, after reading the Mueller report he concluded, “President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” he spelled out his reasoning in a well thought out Twitter thread.

Instead of matching that approach, Trump resorted to the tactics of his played out playbook of attacking when attacked, punching down, and name-calling. With, of course, the all-too-familiar all caps: “NO COLLUSION” and “NO OBSTRUCTION.”