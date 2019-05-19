×
Rolling Stone
Trump Goes After ‘Loser’ GOP Congressman Who Said He ‘Engaged in Impeachable Conduct’

A typical response from the tweeting president

Less than 24 hours after Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash took to Twitter to explain why he concluded that “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct,” Trump responded by calling the representative a “loser.”

Trump’s Sunday morning tweets surprised no one. He called Amash “a total lightweight” and claimed the congressman was only speaking out against him “just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy”—something the president knows a thing or two about.

Amash, a libertarian leaning Republican, not only explained why, after reading the Mueller report he concluded, “President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” he spelled out his reasoning in a well thought out Twitter thread.

Instead of matching that approach, Trump resorted to the tactics of his played out playbook of attacking when attacked, punching down, and name-calling. With, of course, the all-too-familiar all caps: “NO COLLUSION” and “NO OBSTRUCTION.”

