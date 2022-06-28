Trump Throws New Tantrum After Former Aide Exposes Jan. 6 Tantrum

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a frenzy of posts on Truth Social, his social media app, following the explosive testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, before the Jan. 6 Committee.

Over on Truth Social, Trump is losing his mind over Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee. pic.twitter.com/A4HbvfvuRS — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 28, 2022

The testimony revealed the chaos behind the scenes of the Trump administration in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Hutchinson described how senior members of Trump’s staff knew there was a potential for violence on Jan. 6, Trump’s demands for armed supporters to be allowed to enter his rally on the mall before the march on the Capitol, and how an irate Trump lashed out at aides and Secret Service members who prevented him from going to the Capitol.

In his social media ranting, Trump referred to Hutchinson as a “a total phony and a leaker,” accusing her of being embittered after not receiving a job offer with Trump’s team after his presidency ended. The former president called allegations that he had lunged at a Secret Service agent in an attempt to take the wheel of the presidential vehicle “sick” and “fraudulent,” and denied that he had thrown a plate of food in the presidential dining room.

Trump attempted to malign the credibility of the committee and of Hutchingson as a witness, writing that “since there is no cross examination of this so-called witness” it is “a Kangaroo Court!” He reiterated his belief that “the Election was Rigged and Stolen,” and declared that the “country is going to hell because of a fraudulent election.”

The outburst from the president included a series of bizarre attacks against Hutchinson, describing her “body language as that of a “total bull…. artist,” having “bad handwriting, that of a Whacko,” and calling her a “third rate social climber.”

The Jan. 6 committee will resume hearings in mid-July following a recess, and is expected to review more evidence regarding what took place among Trump and his senior advisers on Jan. 6. The committee is also expected to discuss a trove of footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who was filming the Trump family throughout the 2020 election cycle and the events of Jan. 6. In the meantime, the unhinged raving of the former President does little to disprove Hutchinson’s descriptions of a man prone to volatile tantrums when things aren’t going his way.