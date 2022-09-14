Trump Is Very Upset ‘Pillow Guy’ Mike Lindell Got His Phone Seized at a Hardee’s Drive-Thru

Mike Lindell, the Trump-supporting MyPillow founder who has long been touring the nation with claims he has proof the 2020 election was rigged, said on Tuesday night that the FBI seized his phone while he was waiting in line at a Hardee’s drive-thru in Minnesota.

Trump was appalled. “Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI,” the former president wrote late Tuesday night on Truth Social. “We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!”

Lindell announced the raid through several channels on Tuesday night. “The FBI came after me and took my phone, they surrounded me at a Hardee’s,” he said. “They took my phone that I run my business, that I run everything with.”

“It’s disgusting,” Lindell added. “I don’t have a computer.”

Lindell said the FBI surrounded his vehicle, served him with a search warrant, and questioned him for around 15 minutes, according to The New York Times, which confirmed with the FBI’s field office in Denver that Lindell was indeed served with a warrant.

The agents reportedly asked Lindell about his relationship with Tina Peters, the county clerk in Mesa, Colorado, who has been charged with breaching voting machines (and who tried to kick a cop while she was being arrested in February). Peters has pleaded not guilty to the charges connected to the alleged scheme, and Lindell has told the Times that he has directed over $200,000 to Peters’ legal defense. It’s not clear whether Lindell himself is a target of the investigation.

Trump has been using any and all opportunities to cast the Justice Department as corrupt — with his venting often coming on Truth Social, his floundering social media platform — following the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate early last month. He’s had plenty of chance to do so, as several figures connected to the president have recently been subpoenaed or had their phones seized as part of a variety of federal investigations stemming from the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.