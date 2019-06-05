Trump Trashes Bette Midler Ahead of D-Day Memorial Event

President Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom coincides with the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the June 1944 beach invasion of Normandy that resulted in one of the most crucial Allied victories of World War II. “It was a liberation like few people have seen before,” Trump said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Trump and world leaders congregated at the British naval base in Portsmouth, England, for a service to commemorate one of the signature events in American military history. But hours before the event was scheduled to begin, the president’s mind was somewhere else. The president’s mind was on 73-year-old Broadway legend Bette Midler.

“Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” he tweeted. “She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Midler had apologized on Monday for mistakenly attributing a quote about Republican voters to Trump. Perhaps her corrective tweet found its way onto whatever cable news program Trump happened to be watching in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He also may have come across Midler’s more recent tweet about Trump’s claim that he was received warmly by the people of London despite the abundance of protests. “Donald, if you’re reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your dick in a door!” she wrote.

Regardless, Trump’s feud with the song-and-dance icon nothing new. “.@BetteMidler talks about my hair but I’m not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body — so I won’t. Is this a double standard?” Trump tweeted in 2012, one several attacks he has made on Midler’s appearance. (Midler did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.)

Despite the irresistible pull of his feud with Bette Midler, the president did manage to reflect on America’s military history in anticipation of the anniversary of D-Day. On Tuesday, he sat down for an interview with former Apprentice contestant Piers Morgan, who asked him about if he wished he served in Vietnam. Trump responded by emphasizing his belief that Vietnam is far away from the United States. “Well, I was never a fan of that war, I’ll be honest with you,” he said. “I thought it was a terrible war, I thought it was very far away. Nobody ever — you know you’re talking about Vietnam and at that time, nobody had ever heard of the country.”

Trump famously dodged the draft for the conflict by alleging he had bone spurs in his feet. In December, the New York Times spoke the daughters of the doctor who made the diagnosis. They both claimed the diagnosis was made as a favor to Trump’s father.

During his interview with Morgan, Trump argued that he is making up for his lack of service by increasing the military’s budget. “I think I make up for it right now,” he said. “Look, $700 billion I gave last year, and this year $716 billion. And I think I’m making up for it rapidly because we’re rebuilding our military at a level it’s never seen before.”

Midler wasn’t all the president was distracted by as the world remembered D-Day Wednesday morning. He also attacked “Sleepy Joe Biden” and complain that the media has focused on protesters rather than “those that gathered in support of the USA and me.” The media in London has disputed the president’s claims that the protests are “fake news” that everyone actually loves him.

“If the totally Corrupt Media was less corrupt, I would be up by 15 points in the polls based on our tremendous success with the economy, maybe Best Ever!” Trump added. “If the Corrupt Media was actually fair, I would be up by 25 points. Nevertheless, despite the Fake News, we’re doing great!”