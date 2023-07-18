fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Stolen Goods

Israel Struggling to Recover Ancient Artifacts Trump Took to Mar-a-Lago: Report

The former president up and stole antiquities that were lent to the White House for a Hanukkah celebration in 2019
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 15: Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Israel lent several antiquities to the White House in 2019, including ancient clay lamps for a White House Hanukkah event. Unfortunately, Donald Trump was president at the time, which means the artifacts are now at Mar-a-Lago, and Israel can’t figure out how to get them back, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The artifacts were only supposed to be in Washington, D.C., for a few weeks. Israel Hasson, then the director of the Israeli Antiquities Authority, told Haaretz that because they are so valuable, he wanted someone to pick them up instead of having them shipped overseas. The pandemic derailed these plans, and the artifacts remained in the White House. Israeli authorities learned several months ago that they wound up at Mar-a-Lago.

Eli Eskozido, who took over for Hasson at the Israeli Antiquities Authority, has solicited the help of the Israeli government and Trump’s former U.S. ambassador to the nation in his efforts to retrieve the artifacts — to no avail.

Somehow, the former president stealing ancient Israeli artifacts isn’t surprising. Trump all but ransacked the White House on his way out of office, most notably absconding with hundreds of classified documents. Trump was criminally indicted for his handling of the documents in June, and yet still thinks he’s entitled to the sensitive material. Rolling Stone reported late last month that he was demanding his lawyers figure out how to get “my documents” back after the government retrieved them, even as it became clear he would be indicted for hoarding them.

Trending

The Israeli Antiquities Authority is worried about getting the artifacts back, but also about where Trump might be storing them in his Palm Beach estate, given that he kept government secrets in boxes haphazardly stacked in ballrooms and bathrooms. One source told Haaretz they wouldn’t be surprised if “the items Israel seeks are also eventually found in some bathroom.”

It’s too bad Israel can’t call on Indiana Jones as a final recourse. These items clearly belong in a museum, and Mar-a-Lago a museum is not.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Emmys 2023: List of Nominees

Emmys 2023: The Complete Nominations List

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Friends Are Reportedly ‘Convinced’ the Actor Will ‘Never Fully Settle Down' Amid Gigi Hadid Rumors

A Star-Studded Night with Jay-Z at the Brooklyn Public Library

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad