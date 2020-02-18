Trump Threatens to Sue ‘Everyone All Over the Place’

President Trump threatened to sue Robert Mueller and the prosecutors who were involved with the Roger Stone case. Per usual, the president’s rant came via Twitter.

In a rambling burst of Tuesday morning tweets, Trump threatened to sue “everyone all over the place.”

The president’s latest outburst came after Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared on Fox News Tuesday morning and spoke about Stone deserving a new trial. In his tweets, Trump quoted Napolitano, saying that the need for a retrial was “pretty obvious.”

Trump also quoted Napolitano saying that Stone, Trump’s longtime associate, should receive a new trial due to the “bias of the foreperson of the jury” — an argument that Stone’s defense lawyers have been making as well. After the Justice Department intervened in the sentencing phase of Stone’s case, the forewoman took to Facebook and slammed the move and expressed support for the four prosecutors who resigned from the case.

Then Trump pivoted to former special counsel Robert Mueller, tweeting that Stone’s prosecutors were also involved in the Mueller investigation even though only two of the four Stone prosecutors were. Trump then continued raging against Mueller, tweeting, “Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.”

Then, in the next sentence, Trump said he should, but couldn’t, but maybe “STILL” would sue everyone!

“The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place… BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL,” the president of the United States tweeted.

Threatening to sue is a typical Trump tactic and one he favored before he was president and used often during his 2016 campaign. But more times than not his threats are just bluster. He rarely follows through, preferring to use them as intimidation and to get attention.