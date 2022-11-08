fbpixel
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

“I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” the former president told The Wall Street Journal of the Florida governor challenging him
Former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives at the podium for a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on Oct. 9, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Getty Images

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. 

“I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.”

Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third campaign for the White House. He said in Ohio that he will make a “very big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15. It’s widely believed he will make his 2024 candidacy official.

At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Trump dubbed his potential rival “Ron DeSanctimonious.”  DeSantis was also not invited to a pre-midterm rally in Miami, Florida, the following day. Rolling Stone reported in June that Trump was considering announcing his candidacy in Florida solely to “stick it” to DeSantis.

“I don’t know that he’s running,” Trump reportedly said on Monday. “I think if he runs he could hurt himself very badly.”

DeSantis has been raising a war chest full of campaign cash while traveling out of state to stump for conservative midterm candidates like Doug Mastriano. Rolling Stone has reported that Trump and members of his family have felt that DeSantis is ripping off their branding and style. 

Despite all of this, Trump revealed to reporters outside a polling location in Palm Beach, Florida, that he had cast his vote for DeSantis in the race for Florida’s governorship. 

