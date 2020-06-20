Trump Threatens Bolton With ‘Bombs Dropped on Him!’ After Judge Rejects Block of Book

In an unhinged Twitter rant, President Donald Trump went after his former national security adviser John Bolton, threatening him and using violent language following a judge’s decision to allow publication of Bolton’s upcoming book.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth of the District of Columbia rejected Trump’s request to block publication of the book. But Trump pounced on Lamberth’s criticism of Bolton in the decision by raging on Twitter that the former national security adviser liked “killing people” and that he would pay “a really big price” and “will have bombs dropped on him!”

“Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay. He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him!” the president wrote.

Lamberth wrote that Bolton’s memoir “likely jeopardized national security” but with more than 200,000 copies already distributed, “the damage is done.”

“There is no restoring the status quo,” Lamberth wrote.

Lamberth continued, “Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But these facts do not control the motion before the court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm.”

The book, The Room Where It Happened, has caused a firestorm with all sides of the political spectrum buzzing about Bolton’s outrageous accusations against the president. According to the Washington Post Bolton wrote in the book that Trump is “erratic,” “stunningly uninformed” and “unfit for office.”

Trump’s claims that “Bolton broke the law” might be still be investigated by Attorney General William Barr’s justice department. According to the New York Times, that step is currently being debated.