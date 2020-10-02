Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19

President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump tweeted the news late Thursday night. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president wrote. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Sean Conley, the president’s physician, released a memo confirming the test results, noting that Trump and the first lady are “both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley added. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.” Memo from president's physician. https://t.co/hv02EwmnZF pic.twitter.com/SZYLqUpj10 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 2, 2020

The first lady weighed in minutes later: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Though the first lady announced that she has postponed her upcoming engagements, it’s unclear to what extent the positive test will affect the president’s schedule. A fundraising event and a rally in Orlando planned for Friday have both been canceled. The president is still slated to “host a phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors,” according to a schedule the White House released following the news of the positive test. The second presidential debate is currently scheduled to take place on October 15th, 13 days after the positive test result.

Trump’s bombshell tweet on Thursday came hours after it was reported that White House adviser Hope Hicks contracted the virus. As CNN’s Kaitlin Collins noted, the White House did not publicly announce that Hicks tested positive Thursday morning despite having the opportunity to do so during a press briefing. According to the Washington Post, the White House knew Hicks was experiencing symptoms prior to the president traveling to New Jersey to attend a fundraiser and deliver a speech on Wednesday night. Trump, who had been in contact with Hicks, interacted with dozens of people at the event.

After the news of Hicks’ positive test broke, Trump tweeted that he and Melania were awaiting their own test results and were preparing to quarantine. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!” Trump wrote Thursday evening. “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

The results came in two hours later. The president and the first lady are now among the over 7.3 million Americans who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is a developing story.