Trump Tells ‘Progressive Congresswomen’ to Go Back Where They ‘Came From’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to tell Democratic congresswomen to go back to their countries of origin. Without naming anyone specifically, Trump called on “Progressive” congresswomen to leave America while bashing the countries where they “originally came from.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Congressman and Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) reacted to the president’s tweet on Fox News Sunday. Lujan told host Chris Wallace, “That is a racist tweet. Telling people to go back where they came from? I think that’s wrong. These are American citizens elected by voters in the United States of America.”

Assistant House Speaker BEN RAY LUJÁN calls TRUMP’s tweet telling elected members of Congress to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” from “racist.” “That’s a racist tweet.” https://t.co/9dLtBt7WPG pic.twitter.com/7M6HdXPh0b — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 14, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reacted via Twitter to the president, saying his comments were “xenophobic” while calling for Trump to stop the immigration raids by ICE scheduled for Sunday in multiple cities nationwide.

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

It’s obvious which congresswomen Trump is signaling out: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have all been vocal critics of Trump’s immigration policies. But calling out American citizens, most of whom were actually born in America and have decided to dedicate a sizable portion of their working lives to their country is not only absurd, it’s ignorant and hateful.