Trump Tells ‘Progressive Congresswomen’ to Go Back Where They ‘Came From’

“That is a racist tweet,” said Congressman Ben Ray Lujan

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib testifying before Congress

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib testify before the House Oversight Committee hearing on family separation and detention centers, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to tell Democratic congresswomen to go back to their countries of origin. Without naming anyone specifically, Trump called on “Progressive” congresswomen to leave America while bashing the countries where they “originally came from.”

Congressman and Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) reacted to the president’s tweet on Fox News Sunday. Lujan told host Chris Wallace, “That is a racist tweet. Telling people to go back where they came from? I think that’s wrong. These are American citizens elected by voters in the United States of America.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reacted via Twitter to the president, saying his comments were “xenophobic” while calling for Trump to stop the immigration raids by ICE scheduled for Sunday in multiple cities nationwide.

It’s obvious which congresswomen Trump is signaling out: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have all been vocal critics of Trump’s immigration policies. But calling out American citizens, most of whom were actually born in America and have decided to dedicate a sizable portion of their working lives to their country is not only absurd, it’s ignorant and hateful.

