 Trump's Tax Returns Must Be Given to House Committee, Court Rules - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Remembering the Beautiful, Bizarre TV Movie Where Olivia Newton-John Played a Living Mannequin
Home Politics Politics News

IRS Must Hand Trump’s Tax Returns Over to House Committee, Court Rules

“The Chairman has identified a legitimate legislative purpose that it requires information to accomplish,” Judge David Sentelle wrote on Tuesday

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 05: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on August 05, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Former President Trump endorsed Republican candidate Tim Michels in the governor's race against candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who is supported by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 05: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on August 05, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Former President Trump endorsed Republican candidate Tim Michels in the governor's race against candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who is supported by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee can obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

The decision was spurred by Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the committee chairman, writing to the IRS in April 2019 requesting Trump’s federal income tax returns, saying the committee needed them to analyze the Presidential Audit Program. The Treasury Department rejected this request. The House then sued, renewing the lawsuit last year.

In the opinion, U.S. Court of Appeals Judge David Sentelle dismissed Trump’s claims that the request was politically motivated.

“The Chairman has identified a legitimate legislative purpose that it requires information to accomplish. At this stage, it is not our place to delve deeper than this,” Stentelle wrote. “The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political motivations as well as legislative ones is of no moment. Indeed, it is likely rare that an individual member of Congress would work for a legislative purpose without considering the political implications.”

Trump can appeal the decision, as he did last December after a trial-level judge also ruled against him in this case. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, found then that the chairman was well within his authority.

“Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes,” he wrote. “The Court will not do so here and thus must dismiss this case.”

Trump will have seven days to appeal the ruling handed down on Tuesday.

In This Article: Donald Trump, IRS

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.