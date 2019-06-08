Trump Backs Off Tariff Threat After Reaching Deal With Mexico

After threatening Mexico with exorbitant tariffs on imported goods, President Donald Trump announced Friday night that the U.S. signed an agreement with Mexico to reduce the flow of migrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The countries reached an agreement after days of negotiations between officials in Washington, and Trump announced the agreement in a tweet shortly after returning from his trip to Europe.

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Trump’s tweet was followed by a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said: “We would like to thank Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard for his hard work to negotiate a set of joint obligations that benefit both the United States and Mexico. The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure.”

American business owners had warned the Trump Administration that the tariffs would increase the cost of goods for American consumers for items like avocados and refrigerators that come from Mexico. But the president, who doesn’t seem to understand how tariffs actually work, continued with his threats.

In the deal, Mexico agreed to “take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration,” which includes deploying its national guard, “giving priority to its southern border.” Mexico also agreed to expand a Trump administration Migrant Protection Protocols program known as “Remain-in-Mexico,” where migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. wait in Mexico for their asylum decision.

The president continued tweeting about the deal Saturday morning, claiming that Mexico would also buy “large quantities of agricultural product” from the United States. But the deal does not mention agriculture—or any kind of trade between the U.S. and Mexico—at all.

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also tweeted about the deal on Friday, mockingly calling it a “historic night” and saying, “Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future.”

This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.” Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future. https://t.co/DNNfbevkGP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

Notably missing from the deal, however, was the president’s beloved wall, which during the campaign, Trump promised Mexico would pay for.