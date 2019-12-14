Trump Sycophant Lindsey Graham: ‘I Will Do Everything I Can to Make Impeachment Die Quickly’ in Senate

“This thing will come to the Senate, and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said of the coming senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump during an interview with CNN.

When asked if expressing an opinion on the matter beforehand is appropriate, Graham said, “Well, I must think so because I’m doing it.”

The South Carolina senator went on to explain that he’s all about honesty, “I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here. What I see coming, happening today is just a partisan nonsense.”

The interview came while Graham attended the Doha Forum in Qatar where he told the audience that Trump would actually gain a political advantage after the impeachment process.

“Personally I think President Trump will come out of this stronger and the good news is that everybody in politics in America needs to prove to the American public we’re not all completely crazy. So there may be a spirit of compromise coming post-impeachment, born of political necessity, if anything else,” Graham said.

Graham’s “mind made up” remarks come on the heels of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments about working hand-in-hand with the president’s lawyers regarding how to proceed with the Senate impeachment trial.

McConnell told Fox News this week, “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.”

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings took exception to McConnell’s statement and has called on him to recuse himself from the Senate impeachment proceedings.

“Senator McConnell has promised to sabotage the impeachment trial and he must recuse himself. No court in the country would allow a member of the jury to also serve as the accused’s defense attorney,” Demings tweeted.