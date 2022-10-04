Trump Tries to Get Supreme Court to Bail Him Out of Mar-a-Lago Docs Mess

Former President Donald Trump is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn a court ruling granting the Department of Justice access to classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump filed an emergency request with the court on Tuesday, arguing that the 11th Circuit Court didn’t have the authority to reverse a restraining order barring the DOJ from reviewing a trove of classified documents Trump allegedly retained unlawfully after his departure from the presidency.

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon last month appointed a “special master” to review the seized documents for any privilege issues, but the 11th Circuit Court ruled that the Justice Department could proceed with its review of about 100 of those documents. Trump’s legal team is arguing that the 11th Circuit Court didn’t have the power to do this, and that all of the seized documents should first be reviewed by the special master. “This application seeks to vacate only that portion of the Eleventh Circuit’s Stay Order limiting the scope of the Special Master’s review of the documents bearing classification markings,” the filing reads.

The battle over access to the classified documents has been raging since August, when Trump’s legal team filed an initial lawsuit seeking to prevent the DOJ from reviewing the classified documents recovered from his home during a raid earlier that month. The former president requested to have a “special master” appointed in an attempt to introduce conflicts of presidential and attorney-client privilege over the documents, and likely to stall the investigation, as well. Judge Cannon granted the special master request in September.

The Supreme Court is currently dominated by conservative justices, three of which Trump appointed over the course of his four years in office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.