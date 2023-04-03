Trump Protesters MIA Outside Manhattan Courthouse — For Now

A lone protester stood outside Manhattan’s courthouse on Monday afternoon, a thin showing in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s scheduled arraignment on Tuesday.

While the area outside of the 100 Centre Street courthouse was flush with reporters — who started lining up across the street around 2:45 PM to snag a seat in the courtroom — Trump’s supporters appeared to be MIA. At the time only one person, wearing a red MAGA hoodie and a V for Vendetta mask, stood in a park near where reporters congregated. Four more protesters arrived later in the afternoon, carrying an American flag, and a pro-Trump banner. One woman cautioned Americans not to become “Communist serfs.”

Despite calls for protest from Trump himself, and promises of “death and destruction” should he be charged, the area around the building where he will be fingerprinted and photographed tomorrow has remained largely devoid of the usual crowds drawn by the former president. But a lack of quantity hasn’t stopped his supporters in the city from making headlines: Last week, a woman protesting outside of the courthouse was arrested after brandishing a knife at a couple with two young children.

The city itself is bracing for more incidents of this nature. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, law enforcement agencies have raised alarms regarding a surge in threats of violence in the weeks leading up to the indictment. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has bolstered security at points of interest around the city, including the courthouse, and issued a warning to protesters to “behave.”

Adams cautioned potential protesters on Monday that "if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable. No matter who you are."

The mayor singled out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who will be leading a protest on Tuesday morning outside of the courthouse. “While you are in town, be on your best behavior,” Adams said.

The absence of protesters at the Civic Center does not mean they weren’t present in the city. On 5th Avenue, supporters gathered outside of Trump Tower to welcome Trump as he arrived in New York City in preparation for his surrender to authorities. The former president waved to his fans as he entered the building. Shortly after his arrival the gathered crowd dispersed. If their presence is tied to Trump’s movement, they will likely be ready to greet him as he walks into court tomorrow.