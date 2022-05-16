 Madison Cawthorn Should Get 'Second Chance,' Trump Says - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Phoebe Bridgers Has Her World Thrown Off Its Axis in ‘Sidelines’ Video From ‘Conversations With Friends’
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Says Scandal-Ridden Madison Cawthorn Should Get ‘Second Chance’

The 26-year-old MAGA acolyte from North Carolina has pushed the false idea that the 2020 election was stolen, which is all that matters to the former president

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Former President Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center, on May 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

One day before voters in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District head to the polls in a crowded GOP primary, former President Donald Trump reiterated his support for scandal-ridden incumbent Madison Cawthorn. The show of support comes a week after Rolling Stone reported that Trump has been “totally weirded out” by some of the images and video that have been leaked of Cawthorn in the run-up to the primary.

The freshman congressman, Trump said Monday in a post on Truth Social, deserves a “second chance,” adding that he has “made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again.”

Cawthorn’s recent issues include attempting to carry a loaded gun through airport security (for a second time), driving with a revoked license, and getting busted for speeding multiple times. Cawthorn also came under fire for describing cocaine use and orgies on Capitol Hill before reportedly walking back his comments during a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Trump’s reservations about the 26-year-old lawmaker, however, seem to stem more from recently leaked images and video, some of which is sexually suggestive, that have amplified the concern over his prospects to stay in Congress. Rolling Stone reported that the leaks prompted a disgusted Trump to ask whether Cawthorn was being accused of “fucking his cousin?” (Cawthorn is not being accused of fucking his cousin.)

Trump still believes Cawthorn has “good” opinions, Rolling Stone reported, most notably that the 2020 election was fraudulent, with a source adding that Trump “is not at the point of pulling his endorsement, but the [former] president says he wants to sit back and see what happens.” They added: “But he’s been disappointed with Madison, and thinks he has problems handling his [public relations].”

Related Stories

Trump Endorses Far-Right Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP Primary
Trump Administration and Meat Industry Lied About Shortages to Keep Plants Open During Covid: House Report

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs

It now seems that the former president has deemed those problems to be not a big deal — so long as Cawthorn continues to support Trump and his false claims of election fraud.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Madison Cawthorn

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.