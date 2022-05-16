Trump Says Scandal-Ridden Madison Cawthorn Should Get ‘Second Chance’

One day before voters in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District head to the polls in a crowded GOP primary, former President Donald Trump reiterated his support for scandal-ridden incumbent Madison Cawthorn. The show of support comes a week after Rolling Stone reported that Trump has been “totally weirded out” by some of the images and video that have been leaked of Cawthorn in the run-up to the primary.

The freshman congressman, Trump said Monday in a post on Truth Social, deserves a “second chance,” adding that he has “made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again.”

Trump comes to the defense of Rep. Cawthorn and says that while he’s recently made “some foolish mistakes” he deserves a second chance pic.twitter.com/7x1oaoGdRM — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 16, 2022

Cawthorn’s recent issues include attempting to carry a loaded gun through airport security (for a second time), driving with a revoked license, and getting busted for speeding multiple times. Cawthorn also came under fire for describing cocaine use and orgies on Capitol Hill before reportedly walking back his comments during a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Trump’s reservations about the 26-year-old lawmaker, however, seem to stem more from recently leaked images and video, some of which is sexually suggestive, that have amplified the concern over his prospects to stay in Congress. Rolling Stone reported that the leaks prompted a disgusted Trump to ask whether Cawthorn was being accused of “fucking his cousin?” (Cawthorn is not being accused of fucking his cousin.)

Trump still believes Cawthorn has “good” opinions, Rolling Stone reported, most notably that the 2020 election was fraudulent, with a source adding that Trump “is not at the point of pulling his endorsement, but the [former] president says he wants to sit back and see what happens.” They added: “But he’s been disappointed with Madison, and thinks he has problems handling his [public relations].”

It now seems that the former president has deemed those problems to be not a big deal — so long as Cawthorn continues to support Trump and his false claims of election fraud.