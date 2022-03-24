Trump Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Trying to ‘Destroy His Life’ With Russia Collusion Accusations

It’s pretty clear at this point that Donald Trump is never going to move past losing the 2020 election. He’ll be complaining about it for the rest of his life, just as he’ll never stop complaining about the Russia investigation — which he’s now suing Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and a host of others over, claiming they conspired to falsely accuse him of collusion ahead of the 2016 election.

The 108-page lawsuit, filed Thursday in a Florida federal court, accuses the defendants — including Clinton, Comey, Christopher Steele, Peter Strokz, the Democratic National Committee, and pretty much everyone else who appeared on Trump’s Twitter feed over the course of the investigation — of perpetrating a racketeering conspiracy to besmirch the former president.

“In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot — one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” the suit reads. “Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty.”

Alina Habba, a New Jersey-based attorney who is reportedly despised by the rest of Trump’s legal team, is representing Trump in the case. The allegations are wide-ranging, but the complaint centers around the idea that the defendants concocted an elaborate scheme to take down Trump, in part by spying on Trump’s campaign and hacking into the servers of Trump Tower and the White House. The complain reads like a 108-page Twitter thread of unfounded grievances stemming from the Russia investigation.

“The Defendants, blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career and rigging the 2016 Presidential Election in favor of Hillary Clinton,” the complain continues. “When their gambit failed, and Donald J. Trump was elected, the Defendants’ efforts continued unabated, merely shifting their focus to undermining his presidential administration.”

There was, of course, plenty of evidence to warrant concern about Trump’s relationship with Russia ahead of the election. Trump famously asked the nation to “find the 30,000 emails that are missing” from Clinton’s server in the summer of 2016. Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation found that Russia began targeting Clinton’s emails “on or around” the day of Trump’s public request. Weeks earlier Donald Trump Jr. met with Russians at Trump Tower with the hopes of obtaining dirt on Clinton. Details of that meeting were revealed in 2018 by the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee, which ultimately concluded that Russia interfered in the election with the intention of helping the Trump campaign. Two years later, the same committee, still controlled by Republicans, concluded that Russia used WikiLeaks and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to help Trump win the election.

Trump is seeking $72 million in damages in the lawsuit filed on Thursday.