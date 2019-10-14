Trump Wants to Sue Pelosi and Schiff: ‘These Are Bad, Bad People’

President Donald Trump told an audience at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC, on Saturday night that he spoke to his lawyers about suing both House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We’re going to take a look at it. We’re going after these people. These are bad, bad people,” Trump said of both Schiff and Pelosi. The president continued talking about Schiff and said he told his lawyers that, although Schiff has immunity, they should “sue him anyway, even if we lose, the American public will understand.”

Trump then talked about suing the speaker and added that both Pelosi and Schiff should be impeached for initiating an impeachment inquiry. “And sue Nancy Pelosi,” Trump said, “Or maybe we should just impeach them, because they’re lying and what they’re doing is a terrible thing for our country.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has spoken about impeaching members of congress. Earlier this month Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney was critical of the president after Trump publicly asked both China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. Trump then fired off a tweet calling for Romney’s impeachment. According to the Constitution, however, members of congress cannot be impeached.

In the same speech Trump said that Pelosi “hates our country” and made fun of Schiff’s appearance, calling him “pencil neck,” adding “you would not be impressed with him physically.”

Trump also revisited the Kavanaugh hearings and the “Russia hoax.” The speech ran well over an hour, so if you’re down to watch his tirade, get comfortable.