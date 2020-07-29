 Donald Trump, the 'Suburban Lifestyle Dream', and Fair Housing - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Netflix Adds Sitcoms 'Sister, Sister,' 'Moesha' to 'Strong Black Lead' Slate Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Is Happy to Inform Suburban Voters That He Is Still a Racist

The president is saying the quiet part even louder

By
Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

Tessa Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2020 en route to Texas. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2020 en route to Texas.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Donald Trump tried out a new pitch on the suburbanites he is desperate to win back over before November: Stick with me, and the Poors won’t be allowed to bother you! In an announcement on Twitter addressed to “all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream,” the president declared he has ended the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule.

The rule, part of the Fair Housing Act signed into law by Lyndon Johnson in 1968, was finalized by the Obama administration in 2015. It was intended to dismantle the racist systems that prevent people — usually poor and non-white people — from living in certain neighborhoods and accessing the level of public services available to their wealthier and whiter neighbors.

As former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro put it on Twitter last week: “The AFFH rule was inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, and we finalized it at HUD to fulfill the promise of fair housing to every American. Trump is desperate, and he’s terminating it to play white identity politics in an election year.”

Designed to reverse the discriminatory outcomes of segregation and redlining, AFFH requires cities that receive federal funding to create goals to reduce segregation, and to track and publicly report their progress toward those goals.

Related

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020.
Fox News' Best COVID-19 Truthers Unite to Promote Trump's Favorite Drug
Lorde, Mick Jagger and More Sign Open Letter Demanding Clearance for Campaign Songs

Related

How 10 Guitar Gods Got Started
Before the Landslide: Inside the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

Current HUD secretary Ben Carson recently suggested the rule is “a ruse for social engineering under the guise of desegregation.” His boss put it more plainly on Twitter: Trump opposes the AFFH — and seems to assume all suburbanites do too — because he thinks allowing low-income housing will lower property values.

The announcement comes amid a larger overture Trump is attempting to make toward suburban voters. He beat Hillary Clinton among such voters by 4 points in 2016. The pitch has included direct appeals on Twitter to the “Suburban Housewives of America” and ads like this one, depicting a woman attacked inside her big suburban home while on hold with 911. So far though, it doesn’t appear to be working: Trump is trailing Joe Biden by a whopping 25 points with suburban voters.

In This Article: 2020 election, Donald Trump, Housing

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.