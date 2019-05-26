Trump Stands With North Korean Dictator Over Americans

On the Saturday before Memorial Day, American President Donald Trump, in one tweet, expressed “confidence” in the brutal dictator of North Korea and excused his recent aggressive behavior. At the same time, Trump ripped a lifelong public servant, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

I didn't realize Joe Bidan was running for presidant. pic.twitter.com/cLgVQIWrcR — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) May 25, 2019

Trump, in the original tweet, called Biden “low IQ” while misspelling his name. That tweet has since been deleted and reposted with the correct spelling.

On Sunday, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders about Trump’s tweet and, as usual, Sanders backed the president.

“Can you explain why Americans should not be concerned the president of the United States is essentially siding with a murderous authoritarian dictator over a former vice president of the United States?” Todd asked.

“The president’s not siding with that. I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden,” Sanders replied.

Todd incredulously followed up and asked, “The president of the United States takes the North Korean dictator’s word about Joe Biden? What happened to speaking with one voice on American foreign policy? Is the president not setting up trying to have world leaders sort of pick which political party they should side with? I don’t understand what message the president is sending here.”

Sanders replied that the “president doesn’t need somebody else to give him an assessment of Joe Biden,” even though he did just that in the tweet.

The White House press secretary then went on to drag former President Obama into the discussion. And then amazingly said that the president “doesn’t want to just talk in pretty rhetoric” about his “relationship” with Jong-un.

This is all part of a pattern of Trump siding with dangerous foreign leaders over Americans and American interests. He has said he believes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman didn’t kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite the CIA concluding he did. And, of course, he has sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denial of election meddling, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.