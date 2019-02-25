Trump Bashes Spike Lee as ‘Racist’ Hours After Historic Oscars Victory

The morning after Spike Lee delivered an uplifting Academy Award acceptance speech in which he praised his ancestors who helped build the country and called for the triumph of love over hate in the 2020 election, President Trump logged onto Twitter to call him racist.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!” Trump wrote.

Lee won his first competitive Oscar Sunday night for writing the adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. Race plays an overlarge role in Lee’s work, and he used his acceptance speech to highlight the struggles and the triumphs of black Americans, from “400 years [ago] when our ancestors were stolen from mother Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virginia, and enslaved,” to describing his grandmother saving 50 years of social security checks to send him to Morehouse College and NYU film school.

Spike Lee: "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!" #Oscars⁠ https://t.co/6ZsHfH2BZ0 pic.twitter.com/Jg5dX1Dplp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2019

It was likely how Lee concluded his speech that rankled the president.

“Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have helped build this country into what it is today, along with the genocide of its native people,” he said. “We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love and wisdom regained, we will regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment. The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing!”

According to Trump, this constitutes a racist hit job, which is to say that a black man dared criticize him.