Trump to ‘Deliver Remarks’ from Mar-a-Lago after New York Arraignment

Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities for arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday following his indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, and the former president has announced he intends to “deliver remarks” that evening, according to a campaign press release.

Trump has been using the investigation to cash in, bragging that he has raised millions of dollars for his presidential campaign in the days following his indictment. The exact charges leveled against Trump are still unknown to the public because the indictment remains under seal until Trump appears in court, which is expected to happen Tuesday, but multiple outlets have reported that Trump faces more than 30 counts related to document fraud.

Trump has previously called his indictment “a Witch-Hunt” and “a Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” Before the grand jury decided the charges against him, Trump threatened “potential death and destruction” would follow if he were indicted.

But Trump should choose his words carefully, former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. cautioned, or else he could find himself with more charges against him. Vance was district attorney when the Daniels investigation first began in 2017 after Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified to Congress about the hush money payment. “If I were his lawyer — and believe me, no one has called up to ask for my advice — I would be mindful of not committing some other criminal offense like obstruction of governmental administration, which is interfering with or by threat or otherwise the operation of government,” Vance said Sunday on Meet the Press. “I think that could take what perhaps we think is not the strongest case — when you add a count like that, put it in front of a jury, it can change the jury’s mind about the severity of the case that they’re looking at.”