Trump Claims ‘Sophisticated Friends’ Say He’s ‘Most Innocent’ president Ever

Both the president and vice president made delusional and untrue remarks on Monday as they continue their war against the truth while once again showing their willingness to lie to the American people in an attempt to hold on to power.

During a Labor Day press conference held at the White House North Portico — an unusual and likely illegal setting for a political event — President Trump greeted reporters and said, “Happy Labors – Labor Day.”

Trump went on to disparage Joe Biden, calling him a “stupid person” and then acted stupidly himself by getting annoyed at one reporter for asking him a question while wearing a mask and praised another for not wearing one.

Trump defended himself against reports claiming that he called Americans who died in wars losers and suckers, saying, “Only an animal would say a thing like that.”

During a laughable rant about the impeachment investigation, Trump seemingly made up a story about having “sophisticated friends” and how those supposed friends have told him that he is the “most innocent guy ever to hold this office”

Also on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence visited Wisconsin and told those in attendance at the Dairyland Power Cooperative that the Trump administration has not only rebuilt the economy but he claimed that, due to his and Trump’s leadership, “America is respected in the world again.”

Because the Trump administration has bungled the pandemic so badly, those remarks are blatantly false. America is still down 11.5 million jobs since the coronavirus crippled the economy starting in February. And 33 countries have barred entry to American travelers as the spread in the US continues and with no cohesive federal plan to tame the virus, the claim of world respect is dubious, to say the least. Even before the pandemic took hold in the US, world leaders have been caught on video laughing at Trump when he traveled abroad.

But Trump and Pence have never been ones to let the truth get in the way of their blatant lies.